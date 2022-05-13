Telangana: BJP chief Bandi Sanjay issued legal notice over ‘slander’

Hyderabad: A legal notice was issued to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Bandi Sanjay on behalf of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president and state minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Friday on charges of libel, slander and defamation.

The legal notice read that being a public figure, Bandi Sanjay enjoys a wide reach and popularity amongst general public.

“As an elected sitting MP, you are at all times under an obligation to act in a bona fide manner and conform to a high standard of integrity,” the notice said.

This move comes after KTR threatened Sanjay with legal action on Thursday.

“BS Kumar, if you don’t stop this ludicrous, baseless & irresponsible allegations, I’ll be constrained to take legal action,” tweeted Rama Rao responding to Sanjay’s allegation that due to the minister’s negligence, 27 students of intermediate committed suicide. He demanded the BJP leader to either prove his allegation or publicly apologise.

During his ongoing ‘Praja sangrama yatra’, Sanjay had made the allegation while referring to the suicides of intermediate students in 2019 allegedly due to the bungling in evaluation of answer sheets and publication of results.

However, after re-verification of the answer sheets of these students, Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) denied that the suicides were related any technical errors in processing of the results.