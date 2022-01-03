Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay sent to 14-day judicial custody

Hyderabad: Telangana Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) chief Bandi Sanjay has been sent to 14-day judicial custody after being arrested from the party’s camp office, in Karimnagar, for allegedly attacking police personnel and violating the Disaster Management (DM) Act, during the protest on Sunday night.

Amid high drama and tension, the police on Sunday night foiled Sanjay’s ‘Jagran Deeksha’ at his camp office, to demand the state government to amend an order relating to the transfer of government employees and teachers.

The MP, who was kept at Manakondur Police Station overnight, was on Monday shifted to the Police Training Centre in Karimnagar town.

Karimnagar Police Commissioner Satyanarayana told reporters that the MP and other arrested persons will be produced in court after Covid-19 tests and other medical tests.

Tension prevailed at the Police Training Centre as a large number of BJP workers gathered there to protest over Sanjay’s arrest. They raised slogans against Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Karimnagar police commissioner.

The protestors entered into an argument with the police officers, following which they were detained by the police.

Satyanarayana said two FIRs were registered at Two Town Police Station. In one case, 21 persons and others were booked under section 51 (B) of the Disaster Management Act and section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for not maintaining social distance and for not wearing masks.

Atleast 70 people were arrested and were released after issuing notices to them, he added.

In another case, 16 persons and others were booked for rioting and attacking police personnel besides violation of the DM Act. Five persons including Sanjay have been arrested.

The police invoked IPC sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 332 (voluntarily causes hurt to any person being a public servant in the discharge of his duty as such public servant), 333 (Whoever voluntarily causes grievous hurt to any person being a public servant in the discharge of his duty as such public servant), 149 (offences committed by any member of an unlawful assembly, every other member of such assembly shall be guilty of the offence), 147 (Punishment for rioting), 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and section 5 (B) of DM Act.

The police chief said several policemen including an Assistant Commissioner of Police and a Circle Inspector were injured in the attack. He said despite repeated requests to abide by the Covid regulations which are in force, the MP and others went ahead with their programme violating rules and then resorted to rioting and attacked police personnel performing their duty.

Police had refused permission for the Karimnagar MP’s protest citing the orders in force banning meetings, rallies and other public gatherings. The party had set up a stage outside the MP’s office for the 10-hour long protest.

Sanjay, however, managed to enter his office along with his supporters and locked it from inside to stop police from entering the premises. High tension prevailed as the MP’s supporters threatened self-immolation if the police foil their protest.

The police personnel broke into the office. The MP and his supporters tried to resist the arrests. Police had to use force to arrest Sanjay and 170 others and shift them into waiting police vehicles. While Sanjay was taken to Manakundur Police Station outside the town, other arrested BJP leaders and workers were shifted to other police stations.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and former minister Eatala Rajender has condemned Sanjay’s arrest. He termed the arrest as undemocratic. He said the MP was sitting on the protest peacefully in his office but the police resorted to high handedness at the instance of the state government.

(With inputs from IANS)