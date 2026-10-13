Telangana BJP chief says Rahul Gandhi dragging SC into political row

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP President Ramchander Rao on Tuesday, October 13, criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his march to the Supreme Court, accusing him of dragging the judiciary into a political controversy and undermining its sanctity.

Rao said that Rahul Gandhi, being the Leader of Opposition and holding a constitutional position, should understand that the Supreme Court has already clarified its position on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and issued several guidelines to the Election Commission of India (ECI), which were being followed.

“Rahul Gandhi is dragging the Supreme Court and the judiciary into a political controversy. In fact, he is the Leader of the Opposition and holds a constitutional position. He should understand that the Supreme Court has already clarified its position on SIR and issued several guidelines to the Election Commission of India, which are being followed. Even the addition of an annexure to Form 6 was done only after the Bihar SIR, following directions given by the Supreme Court,” Rao told IANS.

“But the Congress party is trying to mislead the people unnecessarily. Not only are they trying to mislead the people, but they are also trying to discredit the Election Commission of India and the Supreme Court of India. So, his march to the Supreme Court is nothing but an insult to the judiciary and the legal profession. If you have any problems, advocates can file a petition on his behalf. But marching to the Supreme Court as if it is an office where political disputes can be settled is absurd,” he added.

BJP leader said the sanctity of the Supreme Court and judicial independence have to be maintained.

“You may have political differences, and you can fight on the streets, but you cannot drag the Supreme Court into this political controversy. This is an insult to the legal profession and the legal fraternity,” he said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police have registered four FIRs in connection with the INDIA bloc’s protest march to the Supreme Court, police sources said. The cases were registered at Tilak Marg, Mandir Marg, and Barakhamba police stations.

Two FIRs have been filed at the Tilak Marg police station, one at the Mandir Marg police station, and one at the Barakhamba police station, according to Delhi Police sources.