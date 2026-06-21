Telangana BJP chief seeks Rahul meet over unkept promises

Hyderabad: Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President N Ramchander Rao on Sunday, June 21, sought a meeting with Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, over Congress’s six guarantees promised during the 2023 Assembly elections.

Rao wrote a letter to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, seeking an appointment with Gandhi. “You may recall that the people of Telangana placed their faith in the Indian National Congress during the Assembly elections and voted for the party, believing the assurances personally given by Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. They also believed the declaration signed in 2023 regarding the six guarantees,” he said.

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He said that Rahul often speaks of constitutional morality, accountability, and the sanctity of promises made to the people. It is therefore only appropriate that he be apprised of the prevailing sentiment in Telangana and the concerns of the people regarding the implementation of the guarantees announced by him and other senior leaders of the Congress Party.

The Telangana BJP chief said he would inform Gandhi that there is growing disappointment and concern among various sections of society regarding the status of these promises and the delay in their implementation.

Rao accused Gandhi of visiting foreign countries and weaving false narratives against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “I therefore request you to kindly facilitate an appointment with Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji at the earliest, so that I may present a representation concerning these forgotten guarantees and draw his attention to the difficulties being faced by students, employees, youth, women, farmers, agricultural labourers, senior citizens, artisans, and other sections of society,” he added.

Rao also said that if the Telangana CM doesn’t fix an appointment with Gandhi, his silence will be construed as confirmation of the Congress Party’s great betrayal of Telangana and its people.