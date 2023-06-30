Telangana BJP chief slams Harish Rao for remark against Governor

Hyderabad: Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief, Bandi Sanjay, on Thursday slammed BRS leader, Harish Rao, for his remark against Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, and said that “it is like the devil is reading the Vedas”.

“It’s like the devil is reading the Vedas. The BRS party, KCR and his family should respect the Constitution,” Bandi Sanjay said.

Calling the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) ‘uncultured’ for not respecting a woman Governor, he said, “When a woman came as a Governor, the uncultured BRS party didn’t respect her. Without her guidance, the Assembly was started. When the state government sends a file and if the Governor signs it, she is good. If she doesn’t, she is not good.”

Earlier on Wednesday, during an interaction with the media, Harish Rao had said that the Governor is acting as a BJP Spokesperson. Harish Rao was speaking in reference to the Governor’s recent tweet on the poor state of the Osmania General Hospital, one of the leading medical hospitals in Hyderabad.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan tweeted, “Concerned to see the dilapidated condition of the century old prestigious #OsmaniaGeneralHospital. Pride of this citadel of learning &healing must be restored soon.”

The tiff between the Opposition ruled state governments and their respective governors is a recent ongoing phenomenon, the latest clash being the one between the Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and the DMK government over the dismissal of the jailed DMK leader and state minister V Senthil Balaji.

The Tamil Nadu Governor had dismissed Balaji from the Council of Ministers on Thursday, days after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged cash-for-jobs scam. However, sources said that the contentious order has been kept in abeyance for the time being.