Telangana: BJP committed to gram panchayats, says Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Telangana Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) state president, Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday said that the party is committed to the model of local self governance as enshrined in 73rd and 74th amendments of the Constitution.

In an open letter to Sarpanches, Kumar claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was committed to local self governance model, for which the PM has allotted the maximum funds. He further said that the party aims to achieve self reliance as envisioned by Mahatma Gandhi.

Atacking the Telangana Rashtra Samiti government, the BJP MP said government has 2-20 lakh pending bills per gram panchayat. He also took a dig at the government for failing to provide funds as promised in the Government Orders (GO). “The state government is freezing public accounts of sarpanches and is even threatening to suspend them,” he alleged.

The Karimnagar MP assured the Sarpanches that BJP would support them, if they chose to fight for their rights. He further said the Centre is providing funds for developmental projects, including Rs 11 lakh for Palle Pragati and constructing Vaikuntha Dhamams, Rs10 lakhs for Rythu Vedika, Rs 4 lakh for Palle Prakruthi Vanam, Rs 2.5 lakh for dump yard construction and Rs 1.5 lakh for setting up of nurseries in each village panchayat.

Apart from the aforementioned funds, the Centre is also setting up CC roads, maintenance works, setting up LED lights on streets, employment generation and other developmental works , in partnership with the state government, claimed Kumar.

The Telangana BJP chief further attacked the state government for not setting up the 15th commission committee to authorize that spending and is even misappropriating the given funds, which reflects on the government’s approach to the panchayats.

Addressing the issue of suicides by panchayat and ward members, Kumar urged them not take the extreme step. He assured that the state unit of the BJP is wiling to support them.