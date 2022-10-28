Telangana BJP demands deployment of central forces for Munugode bypolls

Hyderabad: Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded the Election Commission to deploy central forces at polling booths in the Munugode assembly constituency by-election.

Telangana BJP spokesperson Rachana Reddy met Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Telangana and gave representation on various issues related to the upcoming bypolls.

Reddy said the Telangana BJP requested Election Commission to make arrangements for free and fair election. They urged EC to make arrangements for a web-casting/streaming facility in every polling booth to avoid any kind of malpractice.

“As the state police will function as per the directions and control of the state government, we request you to entrust the security responsibility to CRPF forces at each and every polling booth,” Reddy said.

Also Read MLAs poaching case: TRS releases audio clip of MLA and accused

Notably, BJP national president JP Nadda is scheduled to address a public meeting in the bypoll-bound Munugode assembly on October 31.

Meanwhile, BJP national vice president DK Aruna on Wednesday denied any involvement of the BJP in the luring of MLAs as alleged by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and said that that the whole drama was created by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao due to the fear of a loss in Munugode by-poll.

She further said that BJP has nothing to do with the people arrested in the raid.

“The TRS is creating the story because of fear of defeat in the by-election to the Munugode. BJP has nothing to do with this. The people who are arrested are not of BJP and we have seen them before. We don’t know why the people were in their farmhouse and who took them there. The Telangana CM KCR is behind this,” she said.

The BJP leader further alleged that KCR and his family have looted crores of rupees from people of Telangana in the name the of Kaleshwaram Project, Palamuru Rangareddy Project, Mission Bhagiratha, Mission Kakatiya and others.

Earlier on Wednesday, Telangana Police conducted raids at a farmhouse in Ranga Reddy district of the state.

Cyberabad Commissioner of Police Stephen Raveendra said they received information “from TRS MLAs that they were being lured” and added that they noticed three persons.

The developments came ahead of the bypoll of the Munugode constituency slated to be held on November 3.