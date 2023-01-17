Telangana: BJP demands govt to implement new pay revision commission

Hyderabad: Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday demanded the state government constitute a new Pay Revision Commission (PRC) and implement revised pay scales for government employees with effect from July this year.

He said the validity of the first PRC headed by retired IAS officer C R Biswal will end by June 30 and a new PRC would have to come into implementation from July 1.

He blamed the state government was not interested in revising the pay scales and deliberately dodging on the appointment of a new PRC.

“This kind of delaying tactic is not acceptable as it will cause huge injustice to the employees. This is nothing but cheating the lakhs of employees and teachers. How can revised pay scales be implemented without any committee report?” he asked.

Reminding that government employees mainly teachers had played a major role in the movement for separate Telangana Sanjay alleged, “The chief minister has the moral responsibility to protect the legitimate rights of the employees in their own state but he is cheating them at every stage.”

Sanjay also claimed that the government was not paying salaries to its employees on the first day of every month.

“CM K Chandrashekar Rao has ruined their lives by transferring them indiscriminately in the name of implementation of GO 317,” Sanjay alleged, adding that four dearness allowance installments are still pending.