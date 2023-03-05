Telangana BJP demands judicial enquiry into Warangal medico’s suicide

Hyderabad: Demanding that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi government led by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao order a judicial inquiry into the last week’s death of post-graduate medico Dr D Preethi of Kakatiya Medical College, Warangal, Bharatiya Janata Party Telangana unit would take up demonstrations all over the state on Monday in pursuance of the demand.

This was announced by BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar while speaking to the media after calling on the family members of Preethi at Girni Thanda in Jangaon district.

Sanjay said the demonstrations would take place from 12 noon to 4 pm all over the state, in protest against atrocities on women.

“If the government is not at fault, why can’t it order a judicial probe by a sitting high court judge into Preethi’s death? What is its objection to taking stern action against the culprits? Why are the police threatening the students who are agitating for justice?” he asked.

Stating that Dr Preethi was not a ‘timid’ girl who would commit suicide, Sanjay said she had died in mysterious circumstances.

“According to her friends, she was daring enough to call a spade a spade. But it was projected that she had committed suicide,” he said.

Alleging that the police had tampered with the evidence to save the accused, Dr Saif fearing that it might lead to communal violence, the BJP president said the police had forcibly opened the mobile phone of Dr Preethi using her thumb impressions.

“Her family members were also apprehensive that she might not have committed suicide, but killed and demanded a thorough probe into it,” he reminded.

Sanjay said that had the authorities taken action immediately after receiving the complaint from Dr Preethi, she would not have died. It was shameful on the part of some BRS leaders to speak in support of Dr Saif, he said.

Expressing suspicion that Dr Preethi had died in MGM hospital itself, the BJP president said the police had shifted the body to the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences only on the pretext of providing treatment to her. “It was a drama and they pretended to give treatment to her dead body,” he alleged.

He also accused the police of threatening the family members of the deceased medico and forcing them to do last rites to the body.