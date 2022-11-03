Telangana: BJP dharna in Munugode leads to lathi charge

The incident occurred even when polling progressed peacefully in most of the 298 polling stations in the Munugode assembly constituency.

Published: 3rd November 2022
Nalgonda: Mild tension aroused at Marriguda on Thursday, after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters tried to create a ruckus and staged a dharna alleging that non-local TRS leaders were camping in the constituency.

The police left with no choice, had to resort to a mild lathi charge to disperse the agitators.

Voting was stopped for half an hour at polling station no. 82 at Allamvedicheruvu of Sansthan Narayanpur Mandal following a technical glitch in an EVM.

However, Polling resumed after the glitch was rectified.

