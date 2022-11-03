Telangana: BJP dharna in Munugode leads to lathi charge

Nalgonda: Mild tension aroused at Marriguda on Thursday, after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters tried to create a ruckus and staged a dharna alleging that non-local TRS leaders were camping in the constituency.



The incident occurred even after polling progressed peacefully in most of the 298 polling stations in the Munugode assembly constituency.



The police left with no choice, had to resort to a mild lathi charge to disperse the agitators.

Voting was stopped for half an hour at polling station no. 82 at Allamvedicheruvu of Sansthan Narayanpur Mandal following a technical glitch in an EVM.



However, Polling resumed after the glitch was rectified.