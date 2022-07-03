Telangana BJP gives Urdu counter to TRS’ Gujarati message to PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday countered the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s (TRS) Gujarati message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Urdu, hinting at the party’s close ties with ally party All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

The official BJP Telangana twitter account posted, “People are frustrated with you, Mr KCR. You became deaf to the problems of Telangana.” Referring to Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) as the “super CM from Darussalam (AIMIM’s party office),” the BJP listed a series of statements in Urdu.

The BJP’s use of Urdu, a language primarily spoken by Muslims, is meant to insult the TRS party. The BJP has previously also raised problems with the use of Urdu. They demanded that exams conducted by Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) should not be conducted in Urdu, which is one of the country’s recognised languages.

“Bangaru Telangana (Golden Telangana), a dream for the people of Telangana state is golden only for the Kalvakuntla family. Public health system and education system are in disarray, women are feeling insecure and thousands of farmers committed suicide in Telangana,” said the BJP in their list of accusations against the CM and TRS party.

People are frustrated with you, Mr KCR. You became deaf to the problems of Telangana.



Let's see if Shri KCR and super CM from Darussalam will listen if we tell them in their preferred language.



1- کی سی آر کی حکمرانی میں خوشحال ریاست قرض میں ڈوب گئی#SaaluDoraSelavuDora

1/n https://t.co/Ax4TlNaMFo — BJP Telangana (@BJP4Telangana) July 3, 2022

The list further stated that water from Kaleshwaram project water is only used for KCR’s farmhouse, and the people’s money is used only for the promotion of KCR and the prince (referring to state minister KT Rama Rao).

“There is no freedom of expression in the state of Telangana, and Kalvakuntla constitution is enforced in the entire state,” said the BJP.

On Saturday, the TRS party in a series of tweets remarked that “Modi Ji & his party have failed to recognise the unprecedented development TRS govt has done in Telangana.” They listed the development projects in Telangana under the TRS rule in Gujarati, calling it the “PM’s preferred language.”

They stated that Telangana is the first state in India to introduce farmer cash assistance and insurance scheme. “The only state in India provides 24/7 free electricity to farmers, India’s most harmonious state,” said the TRS party.

BJP’s executive meeting in Hyderabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad today.

In the public meeting titled ‘Vijay Sankalpa Sabha’, Prime Minister is likely to set the tone for the BJP preparedness for the upcoming Assembly polls in Telangana. In the public rally, more than 35,000 people are expected to be present.

PM Modi arrived in Hyderabad on Saturday to attend the BJP’s two-day national executive committee meeting.

This is the first time that a meeting is taking place with complete participation by the BJP national executive members since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The entire city of Hyderabad has donned a saffron hue with the BJP flags and banners for the party’s mega show. The posters showcase the achievement of the central government.