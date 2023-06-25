Telangana: BJP has no link-up with BRS, says Nadda

Hyderabad: BJP President J. P. Nadda said on Sunday that the party has no link-up with Telangana’s ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

He told BJP leaders here that there will be a serious fight against the BRS in the upcoming Assembly elections in Telangana.

His statement comes amid growing reports about the closeness between the BRS and BJP.

Nadda, who arrived here on a day-long visit, held a meeting with the leaders of BJP’s Telangana unit. The meeting was held at Novotel Hotel near Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

The BJP President asked the party leaders to gear up for the Assembly elections, due to be held towards the end of this year and said that all the leaders should work hard to bring the party to power in the state.

State BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Union Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy, MLA Raghunandan Rao, Vijayashanti, Muralidhar Rao, Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy and others were also present at the meeting.

Nadda warned the leaders that indiscipline will not be tolerated and action will be taken against the violators.

Nadda’s warning came amid continuing rumblings within the state unit of the party.

BJP president J P Nadda being welcomed in Telangana on Sunday (Photo: Twitter)

Party MLA Eatala Rajender and former MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy, who are said to be unhappy with the party’s state leadership, were summoned to Delhi on Saturday, where they met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Nadda.

Both Rajender and Raj Gopal Reddy wanted the party high command to give up its soft stand towards BRS. They said they asked the party leadership to take quick decisions as the time is running out for the party in Telangana.

They demanded that the party should take strong action against the corruption of the BRS government headed by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Nadda will address a public meeting at Nagarkurnool later on Sunday to highlight the achievements of the Narendra Modi government’s nine-year rule at the Centre.