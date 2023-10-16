Telangana BJP leader Kunja Satyavathi passes away

Hyderabad: Former Bhadrachalam MLA and BJP leader Kunja Satyavathi passed away in the early hours of Monday.

It is said that she died while being taken to hospital by family members due to severe chest pain.

She won as an MLA on the Congress ticket and served as an MLA from 2009 to 2014.

Later, she joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Several prominent leaders including Union Minister and Telangana BJP Chief Kishan Reddy, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Chief Revanth Reddy, and others expressed condolences on her demise.