Telangana: BJP leader Tarun Chugh denies coalition with TDP

Tarun Chugh remarked that the news on the BJP-TDP coalition was absolutely untrue, malicious, and intended to spread a false impression.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 13th January 2023 6:57 pm IST
Congress has lost its existence in Telangana: BJP's Tarun Chugh
Telangana BJP incharge Tarun Chugh

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana Affairs In-Charge Tarun Chugh on Friday made it clear that the BJP has no intention of having a relationship with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Telangana amid speculations of BJP making efforts to join forces with TDP for the 2023 legislative assembly elections.

According to reports, Tarun Chugh informed the media on Thursday in New Delhi that his party intended to form a voting alliance with the TDP.

Also Read
Telangana: TSSPDCL urges citizens to not fly kites over power lines, transformers

Tarun Chugh remarked that the news on the BJP-TDP coalition was absolutely untrue, malicious, and intended to spread a false impression. He asserted that the BJP is powerful enough to defeat the BRS in Telangana and does not require assistance from any other party to capture power in the State.

“I vehemently denounce a report that claims to be from me and claims that the BJP is considering an alliance with the TDP in Telangana. I didn’t say anything that could even remotely be interpreted as suggesting an alliance with the TDP or that we would support Sharmila in Telangana,” he added.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button