Telangana: BJP members hold protest to build Godavari bridge

Mancherial: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and social activists of the Mancherial unit held a dharna (protest) demanding to start the construction of a bridge which was promised by the state government across the Godavari river, on Monday.

The activists and leaders were standing in knee-deep water in the Godavari while asking for construction to commence.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, according to BJP district president Verabelli Raghunath Rao, misled the people of Mancherial and failed to build the bridge he promised during the Telangana Legislative Assembly elections in 2018. He flayed Mancherial MLA N Diwakar Rao and TRS local leaders for failing to keep their election promises, Telangana Today reported.

He further said that the state government had set aside Rs 125 crore for the structure of construction, but that no tendering procedure had taken place as of yet.

The bridge will considerably shorten the travel distance between Ramagundam of Peddapalli and Mancherial. He urged the administration to start building the bridge as soon as possible.

“If the construction does not start soon, the BJP will stir up an uprising,” Raghunath warned.