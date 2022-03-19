Telangana: BJP MLA Raja Singh detained by Police

Hyderabad: BJP Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh was arrested by Yellareddypet Police on Saturday, according to media reports. He was on his way to Yellareddypet, Rajanna Siricilla district to meet with BJP workers who got physically hurt amidst a tussle with TRS workers in the town.

Raja Singh expressed condemnation for the detention and called it ‘undemocratic’. “They didn’t even care when TRS workers beat up BJP workers in the Police station and are now stopping me from meeting them,” he said.

A social media chat between a TRS and a BJP worker had led to mild tensions at the Yellareddypet, Rajanna Siricilla district.

According to media reports, the issue started when Bonala Sai Kumar, a BJP worker from Padira had a disagreement over a Whatsapp message with Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) worker Chandanam Shivaramakrishna of Yellareddypet.

This led to TRS workers going to the house of Sai Kumar on Friday night and entering into an argument with the latter’s parents – Manemma and Ravi. Sai Kumar was not available at that time and abuses were hurled at the elderly couple.

Angered, Manemma along with other BJP workers went to Yellareddypet police station to lodge a complaint against the ruling party workers. TRS workers also rushed to the police station and a war of words started between the two political parties.

The police tried to pacify when the situation turned serious. BJP worker Repaka Ramachandram received injuries on the back.

The BJP workers started staging a dharna in front of the police station demanding arrests of TRS workers. They then went to the residence of TRS district president Thota Agaiah and tore the flexes of the TRS party there. The police lathi-charged them, after expecting trouble.

BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar along with Cultural Council chairman Rasamai Balkish and MLA Sunke Ravishankar will be going to meet Thota Agaiah whose house was attacked by the BJP party workers in the clash, according to a report by Telangana Today.