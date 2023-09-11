Telangana BJP MLA, supporters briefly detained in Siddipet

The MLA was leading a protest demanding implementation of BC Bandhu scheme in Dubbaka Assembly constituency

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 11th September 2023 1:33 pm IST
Telangana BJP MLA arrested amid protest for BC Bandhu in Siddipet; released later
Telangana BJP MLA arrested amid protest for BC Bandhu in Siddipet; released later

Hyderabad: Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA M Raghunandan Rao and several other cadres of his party were taken into preventive custody by Siddipet police on Sunday.

Several BJP leaders and activists had staged a protest in Dubbaka mandal’s Habsipur Chowrasta demanding the implementation of the BC Bandhu.

According to police, the protestors were shifted to the police station in order to clear the traffic obstruction they created by blocking the road.

A post on Raghunandan’s X account stated, “Staged a protest along with BJP leaders and activists in Dubbaka Mandal’s Habsipur Chowrasta demanding the implementation of BC Bandhu scheme for all eligible BC’s in Dubbaka Assembly Constituency. Later, got arrested by the Bhumpally Police. BJP’s fight will not stop until the KCR government fulfils its promises on BC Bandhu.”

However, the MLA along with his cadre was released by the police, later in the day.

