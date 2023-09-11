Telangana BJP MLA, supporters briefly detained in Siddipet

Hyderabad: Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA M Raghunandan Rao and several other cadres of his party were taken into preventive custody by Siddipet police on Sunday.

Several BJP leaders and activists had staged a protest in Dubbaka mandal’s Habsipur Chowrasta demanding the implementation of the BC Bandhu.

Staged a protest along with BJP leaders and activists in Dubbaka Mandal's Habsipur Chowrasta demanding the implementation of BC Bandhu scheme for all eligible BC's in Dubbaka Assembly Constituency. Later, got arrested by Bhumpally Police .

BJP's fight will not stop until the… pic.twitter.com/aBJapN0vBf — Raghunandan Rao Madhavaneni (@RaghunandanraoM) September 10, 2023

According to police, the protestors were shifted to the police station in order to clear the traffic obstruction they created by blocking the road.

A post on Raghunandan’s X account stated, “Staged a protest along with BJP leaders and activists in Dubbaka Mandal’s Habsipur Chowrasta demanding the implementation of BC Bandhu scheme for all eligible BC’s in Dubbaka Assembly Constituency. Later, got arrested by the Bhumpally Police. BJP’s fight will not stop until the KCR government fulfils its promises on BC Bandhu.”

However, the MLA along with his cadre was released by the police, later in the day.