Claiming that there was no family politics in BJP, he said that he was honoured to bring the Turmeric Board to the state.

Telangana: BJP MP D Arvind talks about Gyanvapi, Idgah mosques in Nizamabad
BJP MP D Arvind.

Hyderabad: As part of his election campaign in Jagtial town on Friday, April 12 and during a ‘Chai Pe Charcha’ programme, Nizamabad BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind has informed the people that just like the Gyanvapi mosque in Kashi, a Dargah was built in Lord Krishna’s birthplace Mathura, which will be contested in the court.

By Dargah, he was referring to the Idgah mosque in Mathura.

Talking about the development in his Lok Sabha segment, he said that Rs 4,100 crore highway project was passing through Jagtial and that through a railway project, Jagtial will be connected to Mancherial, which will also enable rail transportation to Delhi and Mumbai.

Claiming that there was no family politics in BJP, he said that he was honoured to bring the Turmeric Board to the state.

Noting that his age was less than the political experience of his rival and Congress candidate for Nizamabad Jeevan Reddy, Arvind claimed that the latter has not done anything for the people of Nizamabad in his 47-year political career.

