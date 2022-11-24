Telangana: BJP MP writes to Governor to include 26 communities under backward class

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), MP Dr K Laxman wrote to the state Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to include 26 communities in the backward classes (BC) of Telangana state by amending the GO (government order) dated August 14, 2014.

In the letter, Laxman said that during the period of United Andhra Pradesh, the 26 communities came under the BC list but got erased when Telangana was formed in 2014.

Laxman said that these communities contain many castes including aboriginal tribes/ de-notified tribes, and landless labourers. “Due to poverty, they migrated to Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana for livelihood. When Telangana was formed in 2014, the state government neither conducted surveys on economic and social status nor referred to the National Commission of Backward Classes Act and conveniently deleted the 26 communities from the backward class list,” the letter said.

The letter explained that due to the deletion, the 26 communities are unable to gain government benefits such as education, scholarships, and employment for the last 8 years.

The letter mentioned that many are engaged in construction labour, painting, carpentry, security guards, and other daily wage labour.

It concluded by requesting the Governor to consider including the 26 communities in the list of backward classes of Telangana in order to uplift the social, economic, and educational sectors.