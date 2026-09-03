Telangana BJP president Ramchander Rao detained in Hyderabad

Apart from Rao, Telangana BJP general secretary Goutham Rao, BJLP leader Alleti Maheshwar Reddy and others were also detained.

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Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao being detained fro Secretariat
Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao being detained fro Secretariat

Hyderabad: Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President N Ramchander Rao and his supporters were detained in front of the Secretariat on Thursday, September 3, while demanding Rs 15,000 crore in fee reimbursement for students.

“Revanth Reddy Down Down” and “Khabardar Revanth Reddy” reverberated through the air. Rao alleged that the government has been unresponsive even after writing to the Chief Minister. “I came here to personally hand over the students’ representations. Despite the seriousness of the issue affecting lakhs of students, there has been little action,” he said.

Telangana BJP general secretary Goutham Rao, BJLP leader Alleti Maheshwar Reddy, MLC Malka Komaraiah, ex-MP Dr D K Aruna and state secretary Bhandaru Vijaya Laxmi were also detained.

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He was first taken to the Chikkadpally Police Station and thereafter shifted to Saifabad PS.

When contacted, neither the Chikkadpally police nor the Saifabad police confirmed whether Rao is still in detention.

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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