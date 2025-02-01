Telangana BJP protest against Sonia Gandhi’s remark on President

The Rastrapati Bhavan said Sonia Gandhi's remark was unacceptable and in poor taste and "hurt the dignity of the high office."

Published: 1st February 2025
Telangana BJP protests Sonia Gandhi's remark on President Murmu

Hyderabad: The Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday, February 1 protested against Congress senior leader Sonia Gandhi’s remark on President Droupadi Murmu.

Soon after Murmu’s inaugural address to the Parliament session, Sonia Gandhi remarked to her children, Rahul and Priyanka, “The poor lady, the President, was very tired by the end… she could hardly speak, poor thing.”

Sonia was heard saying in a video that immediately started doing the rounds on social media triggering a furore with BJP leaders lashing her for “insulting” the first tribal Indian President.

Protesting the remark, the Telangana BJP burnt effigies of the former Congress president amid slogans of “Rahul Gandhi Down Down”

The Rastrapati Bhavan said Sonia Gandhi’s remark was unacceptable and in poor taste and “hurt the dignity of the high office.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Sonia Gandhi’s statement insulted those who progress from among poor, Dalits, tribals, OBCs to a better life.

Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Manjhi, who belongs to a tribal community, said that Sonia Gandhi’s remark demeans the Santhal community.

“The disrespectful and condescending remarks made by Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi against Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji, are deeply reprehensible and exposes the Congress party’s elitist and dismissive attitude. Sonia Gandhi’s comment, “Poor lady President Murmu got tired at the end,” and Rahul Gandhi’s “boring” remark are not just insults to India’s first tribal woman President but also a slight against the Santhal community, the people of Odisha, and the democratic ethos of the nation,” he said in Tweet.

