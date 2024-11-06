Telangana BJP targets Rahul Gandhi over caste census in Islamophobic tweet

Hyderabad: In yet another Islamophobic post, the Telangana unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, November 6, put up a tweet on X with a picture of Congress Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in green, dressed to look like a Muslim.
The caricature was aimed at Rahul Gandhi’s demands for a caste census from the BJP-led central government. The image was posted with the words, ‘Jaathi man…he who does not know his caste.. But keeps asking for caste census’.
The green clothes in which Rahul gandhi has been shown in, is a typical BJP response of showcasing the LOP and the Congress as a pro-Muslim party. The image could not get more explicit as Rahul Gandhi has been sown in Arab clothes.
The Congress-run Telangana government here has also initiated a caste survey which began on Wednesday, November 6, which is supposed to be a comprehensive one. Chief minister Revanth Reddy also met the state Governor on the same day to apprise him of the same.