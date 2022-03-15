Telangana: BJP to protest Speaker’s decision to ban 3 MLAs

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Telangana unit has called for a protest on March 17 over the Assembly Speaker’s decision to ban three MLAs during the ongoing session.

The protest titled “Save Constitution from Autocracy,” is going to be held at Dharna Chowk, Indira Park between 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Former BJP MLAs, MPs, MLCs, ZPTCs, MPPs, Corporators and leaders along with workers of all morchas of the party will participate in the protest.

BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao announced that once he receives the full copy of the High Court’s order against the ban, he would approach the Supreme Court to prove the speaker wrong.

Three party MLAs have been suspended from the Telangana Legislative Assembly for the rest of the Budget session.

MLAs T Raja Singh, M Raghunandan Rao, and Eatala Rajender were suspended for obstructing the assembly sessions while Finance minister T Harish Rao was presenting his annual state budget speech.

The state minister for animal husbandry, fisheries, and cinematography Talasani Srinivas Yadav moved the motion to suspend the three members.