Telangana: ‘BJP, TRS have no right to seek votes in Munugode’ says Revanth

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Revanth Reddy on Saturday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) ahead of the Munugode byelections.

Reddy alleged that the Centre has neglected the development of Telangana while Gujarat is being developed. He demanded national status for the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation project. It is to be noted that Congress is set to launch a campaign for the Munugode by-poll from September 18.

Speaking of the grand old party’s candidate for the by-polls Reddy said, “AICC Chief Sonia Gandhi had recognized the services rendered by former MP Palvai Goverdhan Reddy by approving his daughter Palvai Sravanthi as Congress candidate in Munugode by-poll.”

It is to be noted that in August this year, former Munugode MLA Komattireddy Rajagopal Reddy, quit Congress to join the BJP.