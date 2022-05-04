Telangana BJP unit demands govt to remove Urdu from group-1 exams

Hyderabad: The State BJP today demanded that the State government withdraw its decision to conduct group-1 exams in Urdu medium. It alleged that the State government decided to conduct the exams in the Urdu medium under pressure from its ally AIMIM party.

Addressing media persons here today, BJP general secretary D. Pradeep Kumar, spokesperson N V Subash, BJYM State president Bhanu Prakash alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was trying to bring back the Nizam culture in the State by conducting the group-1 exams in the Urdu medium. They claimed that KCR had insulted the Indian constitution of BR Ambedkar.

They termed Urdu language as a language belonging to a religion and added the usage of the Urdu language would cause a lot of injustice to the unemployed youth in the State. They asked the State government as to why it introduced the Urdu language in the State?

They said the BJYM would hold State wide protests against the decision of the State government. They said they would submit representations to all the district Collectors on May 6 and lay siege around all secretariats on May 10.