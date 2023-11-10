Telangana: BJP’s final list of candidates out with 3 replacements

Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday released a list of 14 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Telangana.

However, Bellampalli, Chandrayangutta and Wanaparthy Assembly constituency candidates have been replaced in the fifth list. While Anugna Reddy replaced Aswathama Reddy in Wanaparthy, Koyyala Emaji replaced A Sridevi in Bellampally.

On the other hand, K Mahender has been chosen for the Chandrayangutta Assembly constituency replacing U Satnarayana.

The party has fielded Ramchander Rao from Malkajgiri and Deshpandey Rajeshwar Rao from Sangareddy.

Ramchander Rao is a member of the BJP Executive Committee, and President of the BJP’s Hyderabad unit. He is also a member of the Bar Council of India. He served as the Member of Telangana Legislative Council (MLC) for Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and Mahabubnagar Graduates’ Constituency from 2015 to 2021.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) releases a list of 14 candidates for the ensuing General Elections to the Legislative Assembly of Telangana. pic.twitter.com/y2vVKDlgzO — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2023

Similarly, Deshpandey Rajeshwar Rao is a BJP State Executive member.

This is the BJP’s fifth list of candidates for the Telangana assembly polls.

Tula Uma, Bomma Sriram get tickets in BJP’s fourth list

Earlier on November 7, the BJP released its fourth list of candidates. The list comprised of 12 names including prominent leaders like former Karimnagar and former Zilla Parishad Chairperson Tula Uma (Vemulawada) and Bomma Sriram Chakravarthy (Husnabad).

Congress releases final list

On Thursday, the Central Election Committee of the Congress Party released its final list of candidates for the ensuing elections to the Telangana assembly.

The party has fielded Katta Sreenivas Goud from Patancheru Assembly constituency, Mohammed Mujeeb Ullah Shareef in Charminar, Bathula Laxma Reddy in Miryalaguda, Ramreddy Damodar Reddy in Suryapet and Mandula Samual in Thungathurthi constituency (which is a reserved seat for the SC community).

The Congress released its first list of candidates on October 15. As per the first list, state president and MP Revanth Reddy will contest from the Kodangal Assembly constituency, while Adam Santosh Kumar will contest from Secunderabad.

Tickets were also allocated to V Subhash Reddy (Yellareddy) and Chalamala Krishna Reddy (Munugode), who recently joined the BJP from the Congress.

BRS vs Congress vs BJP on December 3

Telangana is set to witness a triangular contest between the BJP, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, and the Congress in the upcoming Assembly election.

Telangana will go to Assembly elections on November 30 and counting of votes, along with those of four other poll-bound states, has been scheduled for December 3.

In the previous Assembly election in the state in 2018, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 per cent of the total vote share. The Congress came in a distant second with just 19 seats.

(With inputs from ANI)