Telangana: BJYM workers attempt to waylay KCR’s convoy at Amangal

Hyderabad: In a major security breach, Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) workers tried to waylay chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s convoy at Amangal while he was on his way to inaugurate the Palamuru-Rangareddy project pump house built by the Telangana government.

The chief minister took the road route from Hyderabad to Nagar Kurnool, on the way to Amangal in Ranga Reddy district.

BJYM workers rushed towards the convoy shouting slogans against the chief minister on the Hyderabad Srisailam national highway.

Immediately a couple of police women who were on alert pushed aside BJYM leaders from the road. The security personnel of the chief minister’s convoy got down from a car and helped police women in controlling the mob. All the five BJYM workers were detained.

Senior police officials took a serious note of the security lapse.