Telangana: Boating facility launched at Asifabad’s irrigation project

The facility was set up at a cost of Rs. 25 lakh and a fare of Rs. 50 is charged per person on every ride, according to the Tourism Officials.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 25th September 2022 12:12 pm IST
Boat ride at the Ada village.

Hyderabad: In an initiative to develop a new entertainment channel at Asifabad Kumram bheem irrigation project, the Telangana tourism department has introduced a new boat ride facility, in the Ada village of Asifabad mandal.

MLA Artham Sakku and Collector Rahul Raj on Saturday said that an addition of similar such boat rides facilities will be initiated in many other tourism projects in near future. He further added that all these efforts are being made to escalate the tourism sector in the district to the next level.

The facility was set up at a cost of Rs. 25 lakh and a fare of Rs. 50 is charged per person on every ride, according to the Tourism Officials. “Liberty to celebrate birthday parties and other special occasions on the boat would also be given,” they said.

The launch event was presided over by Zilla Parishad Chairperson Kova Laxmi, ITDA-Utnoor project officer K Varun Reddy, Additional Collectors Chahat Bajpai, Rajesham, District Fisheries Officer Sambashiva Rao, District Panchayat Officer Ramesh, DPM Ramakrishna and others.

