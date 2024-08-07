Telangana: Bodhan councillor arrested for sexually assaulting minor

Hyderabads: The Nizamabad police on the night of Tuesday, August 6, arrested Kothapalli Radhakrishna, Bodhan Municipality third ward councillor, for sexually assaulting a girl. A case under POCSO case has been booked and the accused has been sent to judicial remand.

This is the second time the councillor has been arrested in a POCSO case. Radhakrishna and his brother K Ravindar were arrested in June 2023 by the Bodhan police for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl.

According to the police, the minor girl was going to Nizamabad on Monday in an auto-rickshaw to buy medicines for her mother. On noticing her travelling alone, Radhakrishna offered to drop the girl and took him in his car.

When the car was nearing Yadapally, the councillor diverted the car to Mangalpahad and allegedly raped the girl. On hearing her screams, some locals gathered and confronted Radhakrishna. However, Radhakrishna managed to leave the spot. Meanwhile, the girl returned home and told her parents about her ordeal.

According to sources, Radhakrishna tried to convince the family to withdraw the complaint and agree to a “compromise”. However, they refused and lodged a complaint with the Yedapally police.A case has been booked and investigation is on.

MBT leader and spokesperson Amjedullah Khan, reached Yedapally and met the victim. He demanded strict action against the accused person and compensation and higher education facilities to the victim.