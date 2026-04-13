Telangana boy dies after consuming poisoned food meant for monkeys

The incident occurred in Govidaraopet mandal, where the boy Ashwin Nandan consumed the food and was seriously ill.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 13th April 2026 10:53 am IST|   Updated: 13th April 2026 11:39 am IST
Ashwin Nandan
Ashwin Nandan

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a 4-year-old boy died after consuming poisoned food meant for monkeys in Telangana’s Mulugu district on Sunday, April 12.

The incident occurred in Govidaraopet mandal, where the boy HarswardhanHarshwardhan and his s consumed the food and was seriously ill. Nandan was shifted to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Warangal for treatment where he died.

According to reports, people in Mulugu are facing a monkey menace; the primates are regularly seen stealing food from houses. To tackle the issue, people began leaving poisonous food outside their houses so the monkeys could eat it.

Subhan Bakery

The police registered a case, and an investigation is underway. Speaking to Siasat.com, Pasara police said, “The incident occurred when Harshwadhan and his sisters went to the Anganwadi school to play.”

The sub-inspector said that the children thought the food kept in the premises was the regular nutritious food given to students. Harshwardhan, Varshini, 9 and Janu,6 consumed the food. “The two elder sisters felt a different taste and spit the food, while Harshwardhan went home and began acting up. He died during treatment,” the sub-inspector said.

A case of death due to negligence has ben registered under 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 13th April 2026 10:53 am IST|   Updated: 13th April 2026 11:39 am IST

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