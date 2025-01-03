Telangana boy kills self after row over New Year wishes to female classmate

Hyderabad: A 16-year-old class 10 student from a government school tragically took his own life after allegedly being chastised and assaulted by the family of a female classmate, he sent New Year wishes to on January 1.

This incident occurred in Bheemuni Malla Reddy village, located in the Ghambirraopet mandal of Rajanna Sircilla district.

The boy’s mother reported that she was also threatened by the girl’s family. Devastated by the situation, her son ultimately committed suicide at their home, as confirmed by local police.

Following the news of his death, the girl’s family reportedly fled the village.

Authorities are currently investigating the case to uncover further details surrounding this tragic event.