Telangana: Brain dead man’s organs save lives of 8 individuals

Hyderabad: Family members of a brain-dead man in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, Telangana have set a remarkable example of selflessness by donating his organs, potentially saving the lives of eight individuals.

On January 12, Malga Naveen aged 36, was involved in a tragic accident while returning home with his son Tanesh after visiting a farm.

Naveen suffered severe head injuries

Their two-wheeler collided with a tractor that was moving slowly near electric poles, resulting in severe head injuries for Naveen, who suffered significant blood loss.

He was rushed to a private hospital in Hyderabad for treatment but succumbed to his injuries on January 15.

Upon receiving the news of his brain death, medical staff suggested organ donation to Naveen’s family.

Despite their grief, the family agreed to donate his organs, believing that this act could bring hope and life to others in need.

The organs were successfully transplanted to various hospitals, benefiting multiple recipients.

Protest at mandal centre

In response to the incident and demands for justice regarding the accident, local villagers and family members staged a protest on Saturday at the substation in the mandal centre.

They locked the facility as part of their demonstration, urging authorities to take action.

Police and electricity officials assured them that justice would be served, leading to the end of the protest.