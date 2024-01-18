Telangana: Bridge under construction by Adani linked group collapses in Khammam

Hyderabad: A bridge that was under construction on the Khammam-Devarapalli Greenfield National Highway collapsed on Thursday, January 18, in Somaram village of Wyra mandal.

According to reports, the concrete slab of the bridge on either side of the underpass was laid in the afternoon. In the evening, when the workers were about to finish their work for the day, the scaffolding and metal sheets supporting the slab collapsed.

Three workers sustained minor injuries and received treatment at a local hospital. The incident was attributed to defects in erecting the scaffolding.

The project is being carried out by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Notably, the construction of the expressway was divided into five civil packages, with HG Infra Engineering, based in Delhi, responsible for executing Package-1.

The firm was reportedly contracted by Adani Road Transport for the development of the Ganga Expressway, an access-controlled six-lane greenfield road.

Reacting to the development, BRS leader Krishank posted a video of the incident and said that the contract was awarded by the Government of India to the firm.

“Government of India awarded contract, Adani-HG Infra Greenfield Highway Bridge being constructed in Khammam collapsed today causing serious injuries to 4 people,” BRS leader Krishank said in a post on X.

The 162.12 km expressway (NH-365BG) by NHAI is a four-lane access-controlled highway with a route alignment in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh