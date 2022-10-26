Telangana: Brothel raided in Hanamkonda; two rescued

Warangal police commissioner Tarun Joshi said that the organisers would be booked under the PD Act, if needed.

Published: 26th October 2022
Telangana: Brothel raided in Hanamkonda
Hanamkonda: A brothel at Reddy Colony in Hanamkonda on Tuesday was raided and three accused were arrested including the organiser and clients Marripelli Stephen and Marripelli Petre of Jeevan Nagar, Shayampet.

Following the raid by the Task Force and Hanamkonda police, a police press note said that Nandini was running the brothel for the last year covertly by bringing women from West Bengal and other states. Police also rescued two women from the brothel.

Warangal police commissioner Tarun Joshi said that they would book the organisers under the Preventive Detention Act if needed. A case was registered against the organiser and the clients at the Hanamkonda police station.

