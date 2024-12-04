Telangana: Brother held for murder of woman cop in suspected honour killing

Hyderabad: After a woman cop was murdered in an alleged honour killing, Ibrahimpatnam police arrested her 25-year-old brother, Kongara Paramesh on Tuesday, December 4.

The officials seized blood-stained clothes, a knife, an SUV and iPhone 15 from the accused’s possession.

According to reports, the victim Nagamani during her first marriage to her maternal uncle in Patelguda village was given an acre of land. However, after divorcing her husband and remarrying a man from the SC community she transferred the land to her brother’s name as he and other family members opposed her second marriage.

The accused’s anger grew when the victim demanded the return of the land. In retaliation, he plotted with his accomplice, Achana Shiva who is still at large to murder Nagamani. Kongara Paramesh then purchased a knife (Kammakathi) concealed it in his car and waited for the right moment. He then brutally killed his sister in a calculated attack.

A case has been registered under section 103 (1) of BNS and the accused has been sent to judicial custody.

Further investigation is ongoing.