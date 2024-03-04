Telangana: BRS announces 1st list of candidates for LS polls

The party's first list contained names of four senior BRS leaders and was released by its chief KCR after a party meeting on Monday.

BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Monday, March 4, announced its first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

In a press release, the party said that its chief and former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao nominated senior BRS leader B Vinod Kumar for Karimnagar, Koppula Eshwar for Peddapalli. Nama Nageshwar Rao for Khammam and Maloth Kavitha for Mahabubabad as its candidates.

The party said that the decision to nominate these four candidates was taken after the candidates found unanimous approval from cadres hailing from these constituencies.

B Vinod Kumar served as the party’s Karimnagar MP the 16th Lok Sabha. He also held the position of Vice-chairman of the Telangana State Planning Board in the previous BRS-led state government.

Koppula Eshwar served as the BC welfare minister in the KCR cabinet and also served as the party’s MLA from Dharmapuri.

The BRS renominated its sitting MP Nama Nageswara Rao from Khammam. He also served as the party’s floor leader in the Lower House of the Parliament.

Maloth Kavitha got renominated from Mahabubabad as the party’s candidate after her success from the same seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

(This is a breaking story. The latest version will be updated)

