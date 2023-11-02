Telangana: BRS attacks Rahul Gandhi for ‘Kaleshwaram ATM’ remark

Hyderabad: After Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi’s alleged corruption remark, Bhartiya Rashta Samithi leader and Member of Parliament Ranjith Reddy on Thursday said Rahul Gandhi should make a thorough note of what he is speaking before he utters any word.

Ranjith Reddy said, “In the state of Telangana, we have been doing extremely well for the last nine years. Rahul Gandhi, the big man of the Congress party, as a responsible leader of the party, should make a thorough note of what he is speaking before he utters any word.”

Reddy also alleged that Congress had done no work in states where it was in the majority.

He said, “What is Congress doing in other states where they have the majority? KCR has done wonders. Let them (Congress) do at least one wonder in any of the states. Then ask KCR to come into your state,”

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi accused Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao of “looting” the people of Telangana adding that KCR and his family are using the Kaleshwaram Project as their “personal ATM”.

Referring to the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme while addressing a ‘Mahila Sadassu’ in Ambatpally village in Telangana, Rahul Gandhi said, “Rs 1 lakh crore was stolen from the people of Telangana here. Nobody here benefitted from it. Our workers are right that the Kaleshwaram project is BRS’s ATM but change it to ‘Kaleshwaram is KCR’s ATM, it is his family’s ATM.”

Telangana is set to witness an intriguing triangular contest between the BRS, Congress and BJP.

In the previous Assembly elections in 2018, the BRS won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 per cent of the total vote share. The Congress finished a distant second with 19 seats and a vote share of 28.7 per cent.

Assembly elections in Telangana will be held on November 30 and counting of votes will take place on December 3