Telangana: BRS’ Chikkala Rama Rao elected as CESS chairman

Hyderabad: Chikkala Rama Rao was unanimously chosen to lead the Cooperative Electric Supply Society (CESS), Sircilla on Tuesday. Rama Rao has been selected as the new chairman of CESS by the fourteen newly elected directors. Devakonda Thirupathi has been chosen to serve as vice-chairman in the interim.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS)-backed candidates won all 15 director positions in the CESS election, according to the results released on Monday.

An election was held on December 24 for 15 director positions, and 75 applicants from various locations ran for the positions.

The elected directors were asked to submit nominations for the chairman and vice-chairman positions on Tuesday by the CESS polling officials.

Thangallapalli director elect Chikkala Rama Rao filed his nomination for the position of chairman in the morning, while Konaraopet director Devakonda Thirupathi filed his for vice-chairman.