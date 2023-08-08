Telangana: BRS councillor’s husband stabbed to death in Jagtial

Lakshmirajam was having tea at a hotel in the morning when two men armed with knives attacked him.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 8th August 2023 1:37 pm IST
BRS councilor’s husband stabbed to death in Telangana
(Representational Image)

Hyderabad: The husband of a councillor belonging to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) was murdered in broad daylight in Korutla town of Telangana’s Jagtial on Tuesday.

BookMyMBBS

Two unidentified persons attacked P. Lakshmirajam (48) with knives when he was standing in front of a roadside hotel. He was critically injured and was shifted to a hospital in Karimnagar, where he succumbed while undergoing treatment.

Also Read
Hyderabad: 20 yr old falls to death from terrace in Borabanda

According to police, Lakshmirajam was having tea at a hotel in the morning when two men armed with knives attacked him. The attack sent panic in the area. The assailants escaped on a two-wheeler.

MS Education Academy

A profusely bleeding Lakshmirajam was shifted to a hospital in Karimnagar, where he succumbed.

Police registered a case and launched a hunt for the killers. A police officer said they were investigating the motive behind the murder.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 8th August 2023 1:37 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button