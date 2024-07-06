Telangana: BRS demands resignation of Mayor at GHMC meeting

GHMC Mayor Vijayalaxmi Gadwal
GHMC Mayor Vijayalaxmi Gadwal

Hyderabad: A meeting of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Saturday saw protests by BRS corporators demanding the resignation of Mayor Vijaya Laxmi R Gadwal, who quit the regional party and joined the ruling Congress in Telangana.

The BRS corporators held placards and stood at the Mayor’s podium in support of their demand.

Meanwhile, a scuffle broke out between members of BJP and AIMIM. The AIMIM corporators took exception to their BJP counterparts carrying placards alleging that the “friendship” of Congress, BRS and AIMIM led to people facing civic problems.

Outside the GHMC office, the BJP held a protest demanding that the civic body take steps to control mosquitoes, clean water bodies, among others.

During the meeting, the Mayor called for officials and public representatives working together to address people’s problems.

