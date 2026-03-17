Telangana: BRS issues show cause notice to ex-MLA Rohit Reddy

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Tuesday, March 17, issue a show cause notice to ex-MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy for damaging the party’s image after he tested positive for drug use on March 14.

The BRS President, K Chandrashekhar Rao, has sought a written explanation from Reddy in seven days, warning of disciplinary action in case the former MLA fails to respond within the deadline.

Reddy has also been barred from partaking in any programmes organised by the BRS until an inquiry into the matter is completed.

In a letter addressed to Reddy, the BRS said, “It has come to the attention of the top leadership of the party through various media reports and other reliable information that allegations have emerged that drugs were used at a meeting held in the surroundings of Hyderabad where you were present. Along with these reports being widely broadcast in the media, they have caused severe concern among the party and the public.”

The party said it believes in following legal regulations and ethical values. The party completely opposes illegal activities, especially the use of drugs or narcotics, or having any kind of connection with them.

According to the letter, the BRS said that Reddy’s presence and involvement in drug consumption has damaged the image of the party and brought disrepute to it’s prestige and credibility.

Background

The show caused notice comes after Reddy tested positive for drugs following a raid on his farmhouse in Moinabad on March 14.

According to DCP Chevella, Yogesh Gautham, the party was held at a farmhouse, and former MLA Rohith Reddy, Eluru MP Putta Mahesh, Namit Sharma, a former MLA from Jaipur, an advocate, six real estate businessmen and a woman attended it. While the quantity of the contraband is being ascertained, police said it seemed to be close to two grams.

There were ten people at the farmhouse when the police raided at 9.30 pm, the place and and five of them tested positive for drugs. The EAGLE team handed over the accused to the Moinabad police, who would again send them to a drug test and then register a case against them.

One of the persons Namit Sharma, who is a realtor from Delhi, fired a round at the police. The gun belongs to Hritesh Reddy, who possesses a firearm license.

The security personnel behaved rudely and initially tried to prevent the police team from entering the premises. Further investigation into the incident is underway.