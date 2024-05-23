Telangana: BRS leader killed in Kollapur, party blames Congress govt

Hyderabad: A 50-year-old leader of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) was allegedly murdered by unidentified individuals outside his residence in Laxmipally village, Chinnambavi mandal in Wanaparthy district.

The horrific incident took place around 1 am on Wednesday, May 22, while Sridhar Reddy, the victim was sleeping outdoors.

BRS senior leader T Harish Rao condemned the development and blamed the Congress led state government for the incident.

“It is horrifying that Sridhar Reddy, BRS leader of Chinnambavi mandal, Laxmipally was brutally murdered. My deepest condolences to the family. It is unfortunate that two BRS leaders were killed in Kollapur constituency alone, within 5 months of the Congress government coming to power, and attacks on leaders and activists in many places. There is no room for murderous politics in a democracy. The Congress government cannot intimidate the questioning voices with threats. BRS workers, do not lose heart. The party is always there. We demand an immediate investigation into the politically motivated killing and strict punishment of the accused. @sp_wanaparthy @TelanganaDGP,” Harish Rao said, in a post on X.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) has travelled to Laxmipally village to console the bereaved family of Sridhar Reddy.

He is accompanied by former minister V Srinivas Goud, BRS Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha candidate RS Praveen Kumar and other senior leaders.