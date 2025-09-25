Telangana: BRS leaders protest demolition of dargah, graveyards; ex-MLA detained

Hyderabad: The Vikarabad police took into custody former MLA P Narendar Reddy when he was on his way to visit the graveyard and dargah demolished during recent road widening, on Thursday, September 25.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders planned a protest march to Kodangal, where three graveyards, an Ashoorkhana and a Darga were demolished by the municipal authorities for road widening.

The police had taken into custody several BRS party leaders and placed some of them under house arrest. The former MLA of Kodangal constituency, P Narendar Reddy, was taken into custody at Dadyal gate by the police and shifted to the local police station.