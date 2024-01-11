Telangana: BRS to setup legal cell to fight against ‘false cases’

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) senior leader T Harish Rao on Thursday, January 11, announced that the party will set up a ‘legal cell’ to protect its party workers from ‘false cases’ filed against them by the Congress-led state government.

“These cells will be set up in all districts including in Hyderabad,” he said.

He also promised that the party would establish a trust for the welfare of its workers. “We will even provide support to your children if necessary,” he said, addressing them at the party’s LS polls preparatory meeting for the Mahbubabad district.

He also said that mandal and district committees would be set up to strengthen the party.

Slamming the Congress for ‘failing’ to deliver on its poll promises, the former finance minister remarked that the ruling party is creating a ‘misinformation campaign’ about the BRS rule in the state.

He also termed the recent loss in the Assembly polls as a ‘speed breaker’ and said that the BRS would perform well with the hard work of its workers.

Harish further said that despite the successes of the BRS in delivering on several important schemes, the party ‘failed’ in informing people of its accomplishments.