Telangana: BRS MLA assaults toll plaza worker for not opening gate

Hyderabad: CCTV footage of Bharat Rashtra Samithi party MLA Durgam Chinnaiah slapping a toll booth worker for not opening the gate has gone viral on social media.

The incident happened at Mandamarri toll plaza on Tuesday night. The MLA from Bellampalle can be seen slapping the worker while the latter tries to hide. The MLA’s team of security personnel is also present.

The toll plaza workers are now demanding justice for their colleague.

According to the police, no complaint has been registered against the BRS leader.