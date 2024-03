Hyderabad: The Karimnagar One Town Police booked a case on BRS Huzurabad MLA Padi Koushik Reddy for threatening the police.

In a meeting held at Prathima Multiplex Hotel, Karimnagar, the MLA said police are registering false cases against the BRS party workers and after the party comes to power he will teach the officials a lesson.

A social worker lodged a complaint against the MLA and the police booked a case in sections, 153, 506, 504 and 505 (2).