Telangana: BRS MLA poaching case accused claims he was snooped upon

Hyderabad: Adding another dimension to the ongoing phone tapping case in Telangana, Nanda Kumar of Narsingi, one of the three accused in BRS MLA poaching case, has alleged that his phone was also tapped.



He said that Task Force officials and the then State Intelligence Bureau (SIB) chief T Prabhakar Rao were snooping on him.

“Three months ago, I complained to the DGP that my phone was tapped in the MLA poaching case. Prabhakar Rao tapped my phone. Phones were tapped and conversations with MLAs were revealed,” he told reporters.

The DCP of the Task Force, Radha Kishan Rao had filed illegal cases against me. “I was detained for the whole night and kept in the task force office,” he alleged.

Nanda Kumar said that he again met the DGP and asked him to take strict action against them.

Nanda Kumar, Ramachandra Bharati and Simhayaji Swamy were named as accused in the MLA poaching case after a complaint was lodged by BRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy, and other legislators, against them on October 26 last year.



They were arrested from a farmhouse at Moinabad for allegedly trying to lure four BRS MLAs to join BJP by offering Rs 100 crore.

Cyberabad police conducted a raid based on information provided by Tandur MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy. He had alleged that the accused offered Rs 100 crore to him and Rs 50 crore each to three other MLAs for joining BJP.

The accused were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Prevention of Corruption Act.



Meanwhile, former special intelligence bureau chief T Prabhakar Rao has been named prime accused in connection with the phone tapping and evidence tampering case. He is currently on the run