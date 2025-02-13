Telangana: BRS MLC served notice in cockfighting racket case

The interstate cockfighting racket busted by the Cyberabad police at a farmhouse in Moinabad took a new twist after the police on Thursday, February 13, issued a notice to BRS MLC P Srinivas Reddy asking him to join the investigation into the case.

The police issued the notice to the MLC under Section 35(1) of BNSS Following a complaint from Moinabad SI Nayeemuddin two days ago. The police booked a case has been registered under Sections 3 and 4 of TS Gaming Act-1974 and Section 11 of Cruelty to Animals Act-1960 at the Moinabad police station on Tuesday night after 65 people were apprehended for participating and organizing cock fight at a farmhouse belonging to Srinivas Reddy located at survey number 165 of Tolkatta village in Moinabad mandal.

The police during its investigation came to know that the farmhouse where cockfighting was organized belongs to Srinivas Reddy.

The MLC maintained he had given the farmhouse on lease to some person from Andhra Pradesh. Following his statement, the Moinabad police asked the MLC to produce any relevant documents, or any other related evidence within the four days from the receipt of the notice otherwise.

The police arrested 64 persons after conducting a raid at the farmhouse. The police seized 55 cars, Rs 30 lakh cash, 86 roosters, 46 knives, 55 high-end cars and casino coins worth Rs 1 crore during the raid.

The police suspect the activity has been going on for almost two years at the farmhouse and still has gone unnoticed.