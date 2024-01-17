Telangana: BRS MPs posed most questions in Lok Sabha, says KTR; cites data

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K T Rama Rao (KTR) on Wednesday, January 17 cited data on the number of questions posed by MPs from various political parties from Telangana, according to which, the BRS’ MPs posed the most questions from the region.

The BRS MPs asked a total of 4,754 questions in the Lok Sabha, with 2,726 questions during the 16th Lok Sabha formed in 2014 and another 2,028 questions during the 17th Lok Sabha formed in 2019. This is notably more than the number of questions asked by the rest of the members from other political parties. In comparison, the Congress MPs asked 1,271 questions in both the 16th and 17th Lok Sabhas, while the BJP MPs from Telangana posed only 190 questions.

“Why should Telangana vote for Team KCR in 2024 Parliament elections? To make sure #TelanganaVoiceInParliament is heard loud and clear A simple glance at 16th and 17th Loksabha statistics will reveal how well the @BRSparty MPs did in terms of questioning & demanding the Union Government for the rights and interests of Telangana,” he said, sharing a snippet of data on questions posed by Telangana MPs.

He emphasized the need for the BRS as “the voice of Telangana” in the 2024 Lok Sabha.

Recently KTR also made it clear that there is no question of an alliance of his party with the BJP, striking down rumours on the subject.

The Lok Sabha polls are expected to be held in a few months to elect 543 members from across the country.

There are a total of 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) won the most Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, with a total of 9 seats (52.94%). The BJP came in second with 4 seats (23.53%), followed by the Indian National Congress (INC) with 3 seats (17.64%). The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) won 1 seat (5.88%).