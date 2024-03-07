Telangana: BRS nominates Naveen Kumar Reddy as Mahbubnagar MLC bypoll candidate

Hyderabad: The president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party, K Chandrashekhar Rao, has announced Naveen Kumar Reddy as the party’s candidate for the Mahabubnagar MLC bypoll.

The Mahabubnagar MLC bypoll is being held to fill a vacancy in the Telangana Legislative Council created after Kasireddy Narayan Reddy of the BRS resigned from his position and later contested and won as a Congress candidate from the Kalwakurthy Assembly constituency in the recent elections.

The Mahbubnagar MLC bypoll is essential as it will take place amidst ongoing preparations for the upcoming Assembly polls in the state, with the three main parties – Congress, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), and the BJP – vying for control of 40 seats in southern Telangana, which are considered crucial for winning the elections

The bypoll is significant because influential leaders from the BJP, Congress, and BRS hail from the Mahabubnagar district, making it a prestige issue for the parties involved. However, the BRS is confident of winning with a significant majority due to its strong presence in local bodies across the region.

The bypoll is scheduled to take place on March 28, with nominations accepted from March 4 to 11, and counting to be completed on April 2.

The outcome of the bypoll could provide insight into the political dynamics of the region and the parties’ strategies leading up to the Assembly polls.